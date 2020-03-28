MCO: Sabah petrol stations to operate from 6am to 2pm

A man refuels his motorcycle at a petrol station in Kuala Lumpur as the movement control order kicks in on March 18, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, March 28 — All petrol stations in Sabah will only be allowed to operate from 6am to 2pm throughout the movement control order period until April 14, State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said.

Safar, in a statement, said the decision, which takes effect immediately, was decided at the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre meeting today.

“However, an extension between 2pm to 6pm is allowed specifically for the refuelling purpose of vehicles carrying important goods or used for important services,” he said. — Bernama