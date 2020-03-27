Police dismiss ‘full lockdown’ in Selangor as fake news

A police road block is seen at Jalan Kuala Kangsar following the movement control order to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection March 20, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

SHAH ALAM, March 27 — The Klang Utara police district headquarters (IPD) has denied that it had issued a statement that Selangor will implement a full lockdown, which has viralled on social sites.

Klang Utara district police chief, ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said the message, which viraled on Facebook and WhatsApp, claimed that the statement was based on information from a police officer with the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police stationed at the IPD,

“The IPD vehemently denies it has ever issued any message or statement to that effect,” she said in a brief statement here today.

The viralled message stated ‘Selangor expected to fully locked down very soon, coz too many cases. Apparently Sultan had given the green light, stock up sufficient essentials. Message from ASP IPD Klang Utara who is in our Berkerley Association’.

Meanwhile, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari in his latest tweet on Twitter said the viralled message was fake and urged the public to stop disseminating it. — Bernama