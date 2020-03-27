Malaysian student in Egypt quarantined after showing Covid-19 symptoms

Egyptians bound for GCC countries gather in front of the Central Public Health Laboratories in downtown Cairo as they wait to get tested for coronavirus March 8, 2020. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — A Malaysian female student is being quarantined at the 15th Of May Hospital in Cairo, Egypt, after she was suspected of having Covid-19 symptoms during a screening test at a health centre in the capital.

A source from a Malaysian student association in Egypt said the student, who is in her early 20s and is taking a course in Islamic studies at a university in Cairo, had been admitted to the hospital since March 22.

“The student is reported to be stable, and the hospital is constantly monitoring the situation.

“We were informed that the student had no history of travelling outside Egypt or had any contact with Covid-19 positive individuals,” the source said when contacted by Bernama, here.

The source said the student’s family had been notified of the incident.

To date, no medical report has been released by the hospital regarding the student’s health.

Last week, the Malaysian Embassy in Cairo advised all Malaysian students in Egypt to take the Covid-19 threat seriously and to take precautionary measures.

The embassy has been monitoring the progress of Covid-19 positive cases in Egypt, which saw 456 positive cases and 21 deaths as of Thursday (March 26).

Egyptian authorities have issued orders to close all universities and schools for two weeks starting March 15, and they have also enforced a curfew from 7pm to 6am for two weeks since Wednesday (March 25).

The Malaysian Embassy in Cairo has also advised Malaysian students with symptoms related to Covid-19, to contact Secretary II (Education) Rafidi Zainol at +2011 1333 0857, Mohd Yasser Abdul Ghani (+2011 5675 4445), Mohammed Tasyreef Mohamd Tarmizi (+2010 9856 9800) and Nur Zaim Mohd Nur Aldin (+010 2523 4298). — Bernama