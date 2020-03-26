New Covid-19 cases declining in Sarawak, says Abang Johari

Passengers wearing masks at KLIA March 10, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, March 26 — The overall trend of Covid-19 transmissions in Sarawak has seen a decline since the implementation of the Movement control order, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

He said based on the number of positive cases reported, there was a decline from eight cases on March 22 to four cases as of today.

“If we strictly abide by the Movement control order, there is a good possibility that we can contain Covid-19 in view of the fact that we are separated from the peninsula by the South China Sea. That should give us the advantage to stop the chain of infection,” he told a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here.

Besides urging the people in the state to continue to give their cooperation by abiding by the Movement control order which has been extended to April 14, he said border control and monitoring would be tightened to prevent any further imported cases of Covid-19.

“We will closely monitor the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the ordinary people and we will also monitor the roll-out of the various economic initiatives (under the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance Package),” he said.

The Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance Package was announced by Abang Johari on Monday, comprising a RM1.15 billion allocation to mitigate the economic slowdown and reduce the people’s hardship resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama