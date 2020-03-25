MCO: Shariah courts’ operations halted, related matters done online

During the movement control order, all operations at Shariah courts nationwide have been halted and all matters of the courts are being done online. — Google screenshot

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 ― All operations at Shariah courts nationwide have been halted and all matters within the jurisdiction of the courts are being done online following the movement control order (MCO) currently in force to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Malaysian Syariah Judicial Department (JKSM) director-general and Syariah Judge Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar said all Syariah court staff were currently working from home, and work orders were being implemented either through telephone, email or WhatsApp.

However, he said if there was a need for a new case registration, the enforcement officer should inform the chief registrar in advance so as to enable the court to make necessary preparations.

“For bailable offences, the chief registrar must ensure that the bail can be processed as usual,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Mohd Na’im also advised all Shariah court staff to adhere to the instruction issued by the National Security Council and the Ministry of Health from time to time.

“I pray that all of us will be spared from Covid-19 infection,” he added. ― Bernama