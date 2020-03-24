Transport minister: Receipts can pass for road tax, licence during MCO

Wee reminded the public that road tax and driving licence renewals may only be done online for the duration of the MCO. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, March 24 — Malaysians may present proof of payment in lieu of the road tax stickers and driving licences they may be unable to collect during the movement control order (MCO), Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said.

The transport minister said this after reminding the public that road tax and driving licence renewals may only be done online for the duration of the MCO lasting until March 31.

He also said vehicle owners must also ensure they have valid insurance coverage before renewing their vehicle’s road tax.

“As such, renewal of insurance coverage for motor vehicles can be implemented online through the relevant insurance company portals.

“Those renewing their competent driver’s licence (CDL) or motor vehicle road tax (LKM) could also do so online,” said Wee in a statement issued late last night.

Wee said the renewal of licence and road tax service can be done via both the MySikap JPJ or MyEG portals.

“The public who have renewed their licence via these two portals during the MCO period need not go to the counter to collect their physical driver’s licence as proof of payment for the fee is will suffice.

“This allowance is only valid for the MCO period. The public are to collect their licence card or road tax sticker as soon as the MCO period is over,” said Wee.

On March 20, it was reported that all agencies under the Transport Ministry counters will be closed until March 31 to prevent crowds that could spread the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The agencies include the Road Transport Department (JPJ), Land Public Transport Agency, Vehicle Licensing Board in Sabah and Sarawak, as well as RTD services at post offices.

Wee urged the people to stay home during the MCO period unless absolutely necessary.

“This is to ensure the effectiveness of the MCO which is to break the chain of the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said.

Complaints and enquiries can be sent via email [email protected], WhatsApp 019-2907723 and the ministry hotline at 1800-88-7723 which operates from 8am to 6pm.



