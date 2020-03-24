Covid-19: Selangor Sultan expresses concern over MCO non-compliance

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock on day five of the movement control order (MCO) in Sri Hartamas March 22, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, March 24 — The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today expressed his concern over the sheer stubbornness of some people who are still defying the movement control order (MCO) even after seven days of its implementation.

His Royal Highness said that being stubborn and selfish during the current condition would only be troublesome for others especially the frontliners.

Sultan Sharafuddin also feared the possibility of the MCO period being extended if the number of Covid-19 cases continued to rise.

“It (extension of MCO period) will surely affect the daily activities of the people and bring serious impacts on the income of certain groups especially small traders and entrepreneurs,” he said in a posting which was uploaded on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page today.

Earlier, Sultan Sharafuddin was given a briefing by Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari on the current status of the Covid-19 situation in the state and the meeting of the special task force to fight the Covid-19 outbreak in Selangor.

His Royal Highness also called on the people to stay at home and advised those experiencing Covid-19 symptoms to seek medical treatment immediately.

Sultan Sharafuddin also urged participants of the tabligh rally at the Sri Petaling Mosque last month to go for health screening.

He also urged the people to adhere to the MCO in an effort to break the chain of Covid-19 infection. — Bernama