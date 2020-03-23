Kedah state govt urges tabligh members to undergo Covid-19 health screenings

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said as of noon today, 48 of the 52 cases which were positive for the disease were from the cluster. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, March 23 — The state government has urged Kedah members of the tabligh group who were at the recent assembly in the Seri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur from February 28 until March 1 and have not undergone the health screenings for Covid-19 to immediately do so.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said as of noon today, 48 of the 52 cases which were positive for the disease were from the cluster.

“What is worrying is the risk of infection to their family members and close friends, so we are appealing again to them to do the screenings,” he said.

Mukhriz was speaking to reporters after chairing the Kedah National Security Council Meeting here today. The press conference was broadcast live on Mukhriz’s Facebook page, Mukhriz Mahathir FC.

The health screenings can be done at health clinics and government hospitals.

Meanwhile, Mukhriz said, at the state level, compliance with the movement control order (MCO) was at 87 per cent and he said this was good, although it could be improved.

He urged Kedahans to continue complying with the order by not going out of their homes unnecessarily so as to avoid the risk of contracting Covid-19.

He also advised the public to be cautious when purchasing online to avoid getting scammed by irresponsible persons who try to take advantage of the spread of Covid-19 and the MCO. — Bernama