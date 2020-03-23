Ismail Sabri: Govt allocated RM12m to feed students stranded in university, college campuses

Customers pack food to go at a food court in Penang March 18, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The government has allocated more than RM12 million to feed students stranded in their college and university campuses during the movement control order (MCO), Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

In a press conference today, Ismail said the government will bear the cost of the food throughout the MCO.

“The funds will be distributed not only to public universities but also to private universities, community colleges, Institute of Teacher Education and also for the students who are in the Matriculation programme.

“A total of 74,530 students will benefit from this and the government will bear the whole cost of RM12,297,450 in making sure the students have a sufficient amount of food,” he said.

Ismail said that the government will let the education institutions decide on the implementation and distribution of the funds to students.

“It’s up to them how they want to do it...Whether they want to have a coupon system so that the students can buy food at the cafes or restaurants nearby or they want to cook for the students themselves. We leave it to the universities to decide,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Higher Education Ministry (KPT) ordered all university students from private and local institutions to stay put.

They are banned from travelling to their hometowns, even if they have purchased tickets.

Separately, Ismail also said that they have been informed by the Agriculture Ministry and Food Industries that the stock of the food supply is more than sufficient for the two week MCO period.

“We allow the sectors which are under Food Industries to continue their operation. For example, there are no restrictions for fishermen and farmers from doing their work.

“This also includes the transportation sector, which delivers the food from one place to another. This is to make sure that the food supply is sufficient,” he said.

In another development, Ismail also urged rubber purchasing centres to open its doors for rubber tappers to sell their products.

“We have been informed that rubber tappers are still working and due to the ban they could not sell their products.

“Therefore, we urge rubber purchasing centres to open their premises so that they could sell the product. Action will be taken against those who do not open their centres,” he added.