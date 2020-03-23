Bukit Tengah rep appeals for donations to help struggling families affected by MCO

Bukit Tengah assemblyman Gooi Hsiao Leung speaks to reporters at the State Assembly building in George Town August 8, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, March 23 — Bukit Tengah assemblyman Gooi Hsiao Leung has appealed for donations to help families who were affected by the movement control order (MCO).

The PKR assemblyman said the MCO has led to dire social and economic implications for the lower income group.

“Large numbers of ordinary people who are either self-employed petty traders, contract workers, such as waiters, dishwashers, labourers, fishermen, the list is in-exhaustive, who are paid by the day, will be gravely impacted by having to stop work with no income in the following days, and possibly weeks to come,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said most of those affected do not have savings to fall back on and will face difficulties supporting their families during the MCO.

“Already, my office has been receiving public appeals to help these affected families,” he said.

Gooi said his service centre will start distributing essential food items to families in Bukit Tengah who are most affected by the MCO and are struggling financially to buy supplies for their families.

“I’m also making an urgent and public appeal to donate either in cash or in kind, such as rice, flour, sugar, eggs, cooking oil and other essential food items to our office so that we can help more families affected by the MCO,” he said.

He said there are thousands more affected by the MCO and they will need immediate financial assistance so the government also needs to step in to help these families.

“It is critical that the federal government takes immediate action to provide financial assistance through the state governments to protect and assist everyone who have lost their incomes to support their families,” he said.

Gooi’s service centre is at No. 93, Lorong Bayu Mutiara 4, Taman Bayu Mutiara, Bukit Tengah and it will be open from 11am to 3pm daily to receive donations.

Those wishing to donate can call: 016-4478320 / 014-3026526.

Residents in Bukit Tengah who are facing financial difficulty buying essential food items for their families, can call 012-4749608 / 013-5952097 / 013-4441558.