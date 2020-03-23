Agong expresses sadness, concern about healthcare workers infected with Covid-19

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed his sadness and concern over the news that several healthcare workers from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and private healthcare facilities have been infected with Covid-19. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed his sadness and concern over the news that several healthcare workers from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and private healthcare facilities have been infected with Covid-19.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Al-Sultan Abdullah was extremely concerned about the situation as the healthcare workers were the frontliners who spent most of their time and energy to help contain the pandemic.

“As at March 21, the MOH has confirmed that 19 of its staff and five from the private healthcare facilities have been infected with Covid-19, while as at noon today, 212 new positive Covid-19 cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,518.

“Two of the 19 MOH staff are currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) and investigations found that all of them were close contacts to the first and second generations of the tabligh clusters,” he said in a statement here today.

As of March 22, a total of 460 MOH healthcare workers had been tested negative for Covid-19, while the remaining 190 were awaiting results. — Bernama