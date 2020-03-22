Health D-G: Petaling Jaya, Lembah Pantai lead Covid-19 cases

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya March 4, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Petaling Jaya and Lembah Pantai have recorded the most number of Covid-19 cases, according to the latest data published by Ministry of Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today.

The data shared on his social media accounts showed that the two districts contributed 96 and 90 cases respectively, as at noon yesterday.

LATEST UPDATE COVID-19: as of 12 noon 21 March 2020, 153 new positive cases have been reported today bringing the total number to 1,183. Attached the distribution & mapping of cases according to district. 27 cases discharged today and total 114 patients have been discharged. pic.twitter.com/kzem0Q2LWA — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) March 22, 2020

They were followed by Hulu Langat (75), Johor Baru (52), Seremban (42), and Titiwangsa (41).

In East Malaysia, Tawau led with 37 cases, followed by Lahad Datu (32), and Kuching (30).

Yesterday, Dr Noor Hisham shared that Selangor was the state most affected with 292 cases. The state has the biggest population in the country, according to the latest data by the Department of Statistics.

This was followed by Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur with 166 cases and Sabah (136). They are the 7th and 3rd states with the biggest population.

Pl help MOH to fight Covid-19, the least you could do is to prevent yourself fr infected. One less person infected means we are helping to break the chain of infection. Protect those >60yrs & those with medical conditions. Help them so as they don’t need to leave home. pic.twitter.com/IraBAIS8II — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) March 21, 2020

The data was sourced from both the ministry and the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre.

Yesterday, 153 new cases were reported, bringing the total number to 1,183 nationwide.