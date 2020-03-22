Malay Mail

Health D-G: Petaling Jaya, Lembah Pantai lead Covid-19 cases

Sunday, 22 Mar 2020 10:18 AM MYT

BY ZURAIRI AR

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya March 4, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May
KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Petaling Jaya and Lembah Pantai have recorded the most number of Covid-19 cases, according to the latest data published by Ministry of Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today.

The data shared on his social media accounts showed that the two districts contributed 96 and 90 cases respectively, as at noon yesterday.

 

 

They were followed by Hulu Langat (75), Johor Baru (52), Seremban (42), and Titiwangsa (41).

In East Malaysia, Tawau led with 37 cases, followed by Lahad Datu (32), and Kuching (30).

Yesterday, Dr Noor Hisham shared that Selangor was the state most affected with 292 cases. The state has the biggest population in the country, according to the latest data by the Department of Statistics.

This was followed by Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur with 166 cases and Sabah (136). They are the 7th and 3rd states with the biggest population.

 

 

The data was sourced from both the ministry and the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre.

Yesterday, 153 new cases were reported, bringing the total number to 1,183 nationwide.

