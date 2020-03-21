Raja Muda of Perlis calls on public to comply with movement control order

A notice is seen outside the Alwi Mosque informing the public that Friday prayers are cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak, in Kangar March 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, March 21 — The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, has called on the people of Perlis to comply with the Movement Control Order imposed by the government effective March 18 to 31 to contain Covid-19.

The Raja Muda said all members of the public needed to behave responsibly and observe all instructions and prohibitions, without making any excuses.

“Don’t be stubborn and heedless as this attitude can negatively impact the people, the state and the nation. We don’t want failure during this two-week period to result in an extension of the order and a rise in cases,” Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said, in a media release issued by the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) today.

The Raja Muda who is also the MAIPs President, commended the police for the excellent job undertaken to ensure public compliance with the order, adding that their efforts should be appreciated by the people in view of the fact that the main priority of the police was to maintain law and order in the country, as opposed to expending efforts on other tasks.

It was even more disappointing to note that as a result of the stubbornness of many individuals, the military will be deployed to assist the police in ensuring public compliance of the order, said Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, while urging the public to avoid a situation where the authorities would be forced to take more drastic action in the future. — Bernama