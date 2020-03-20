Youth and Sports Ministry announces seven initiatives to lighten burden of youths affected by Covid-19 and MCO

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said under the initiative, there will be a payment of allowance to 10,000 students of the 22 Youth and Sports Skill Training Institutes. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) today announced the implementation of seven initiatives to lighten the burden of youths affected by the Covid-19 outbreak and the implementation of Movement Control Order (MCO) starting Wednesday until March 31.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said under the initiative, there will be a payment of allowance to 10,000 students of the 22 Youth and Sports Skill Training Institutes (ILKBS) which would be expedited by the latest on March 25 (Wednesday).

He said the ministry would also be providing a one-off internet data incentive of RM50 to ILKBS students for supporting lessons via digital “Google Classroom” which would be carried out during MOC.

“An allocation amounting to RM100,000 will be chanelled to the Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) to assist the disabled and homeless youths affected under the MBM Relawan programme,” he said in a statement today.

He also announced an allocation of RM100,000 to the National Athletes Welfare Foundation to support and assist needy former athletes during MOC.

Reezal Merican said KBS would also be giving exemption to rental of premises under the National Youth and Sports Department throughout the country for six months.

He added that all daily part-time employees of the ministry would be given full payment during the MOC period while practical students undergoing industrial training would enjoy payment of full practical allowance for the month of March.

He said KBS would provide facilities at the International Youth Centre (IYC) in Cheras to accommodate 41 participants of the MyCorps programme who have just arrived from Bangladesh today and Nepal tomorrow for quarantine until they are released by the authorities.

KBS is also offering facilities under the ministry to be used by the Health Ministry or any agencies related to combating Covid-19 infection, he said. — Bernama