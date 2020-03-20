MCO: No visiting tourist attractions, cancel holiday plans, says Tourism ministry

A few tourists are seen walking along the beach in Batu Ferringhi, March 19, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Members of the public are restricted from visiting tourists attractions for social activities during the Movement Control Order (MCO) from March 18-31.

They are also advised not to continue with their holiday plans if the visits are not associated with the country’s essential services, even though payment has been made.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC), in its frequently asked questions (FAQ) statement regarding MCO issued today, advised those who had already paid for their stay prior to the MCO announcement, to discuss directly with the hotel for a refund.

“Booking refunds for hotel or homestays are subjected to terms and conditions between the service provider and customer including online service providers,” according to MOTAC.

According to the statement, all tourist residential premises are allowed to operate at a minimal level, but guests must be inside their rooms during the MCO.

“Dining services at these premises can only be done for in-house guests via room service while side services and facilities such as swimming pool, gymnasium and spa are not allowed to operate,” it said.

For tourists who have to extend their stay during the MCO, they can check-in into premises suitable with their budget.

“However, new local tourists who want to check in are not allowed,” according to the statement.

If any guests are found to be Covid-19 positive, the operators must immediately contact the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) or the nearest health department. — Bernama