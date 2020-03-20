Johor police chief denies issuing order to close businesses in state

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay warned the public against spreading false news or untrue information to the masses. — Picture courtesy of the Johor police

JOHOR BARU, March 20 — Johor police today denied that it gave an order for a 7pm to 7am lockdown of food outlets, petrol stations and also convenience stores in the state during the ongoing movement control order (MCO).

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the police received information that the fake report, which earlier went viral on social media, was allegedly attributed to him in his capacity as the state’s top police officer.

“The announcement is false and it was not issued by me.

“The Johor police would like to caution the public against misusing social media platforms for spreading any false news or untrue information to the masses,” said Ayob Khan in a statement issued today.

Ayob Khan also warned that police would not hesitate in taking action against any irresponsible parties found to be spreading false news under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The Johor police would like to remind the public against being easily led to believe whatever they read online and to also verify the information before commenting or forwarding the message to others,” he said.

Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code deals with the making, publishing or circulating of any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public; and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 is for improper use of network facilities or services.

Last night in Kuala Lumpur, Dang Wangi police chief Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah also denied a claim that his brother-in-law was behind the audio recording claiming a state of emergency will be declared due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.



