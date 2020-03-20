Covid-19: ‘Come forward to be screened’ appeals blasted via SMS

Pedestrians are seen wearing masks along Jalan Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur March 16 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — In an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, several parties are assisting the Health Ministry (KKM), particularly with the dissemination of information and public service announcement to the public.

The public service announcements are not only through mainstream and social media, but via blasting of short message service (SMS) by local telecommunication service providers.

Today, an SMS pleading members of the public who were involved in the Sri Petaling tabligh gathering to come forward for Covid-19 screening was delivered to mobile phone users.

“RM0. APPEAL to all Ijtimak Tabligh participants who have not undergone screening, please report to the nearest health facility or contact the health office IMMEDIATELY,” according to the SMS received today.

Other information circulated included reminders to maintain hygiene, Covid-19 prevention tips and symptoms.

As at 12pm today, 130 new cases of Covid-19 was reported in Malaysia bringing the tally to 1030. — Bernama