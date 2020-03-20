Malaysia registers third Covid-19 death

Worshippers wear protective mask as they pray during Friday prayers at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam March 13, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — A third person has died from Covid-19 in Malaysia, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced tonight.

In a brief Facebook post, he said that the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre received news that Case 152 had died at 6.27pm today.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the country to three.

Dr Noor Hisham confirmed that Case 152 was a Malaysian man, aged 58, who was part of the cluster linked to the tabligh gathering that took place at Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur from February 27 to March 1.

The man was admitted to Tawau Hospital on March 9 after showing symptoms of a Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and was placed on a ventilator in intensive care that same day, he added, before saying that the man’s condition deteriorated from that point on.

The two other Covid-19 fatalities in Malaysia are a 34-year-old man from Johor, who also attended the Sri Petaling tabligh, and a 60-year-old pastor from Sarawak.