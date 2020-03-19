Water supply in Petaling restored after unscheduled disruption

A man washes his hands in Kuala Lumpur January 9, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SINGAPORE, March 18 — Several areas in Petaling yesterday experienced unscheduled water disruption due to the drop of water level at Kota Damansara and Effingham ponds, following high demand in the areas.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communication chief Abdul Halem Mat Som said it involved 30,574 accounts and the supply was expected to fully recover by 6am today.

Among areas involved are Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh Phase 3, Damansara Damai PJU 10, Kampung Baru Sg Buloh, Kampung Desa Aman, Kampung Paya Jaras, Merbau Sempak, Sungai Buloh Prison, Saujana Damansara, Section 20, 21 and 22 as well as SB Jaya.

Also affected are SS1, SS2, SS3, SS4, SS9a and TSB Komersil.

Abdul Halem said Air Selangor had taken proactive actions to increase the water level at the respective ponds as well as mobilise water tankers to affected areas. — Bernama