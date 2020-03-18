Johor cops deny two Covid-19 patients fled hospital

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay explained that the two had gone back to their respective homes while waiting to be tested. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, March 18 — Two patients who sought screening for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Hospital Sultan Ismail (HSI) did not escape from the facility yesterday, state police said today.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay explained that the two had gone back to their respective homes while waiting to be tested.

“However, the two then returned to the hospital to complete their screening for the Covid-19 at 3am the next day.

“Further checks revealed that both were tested negative for the Covid-19,” said Ayob Khan in a statement issued today.

Earlier, a copy of a police report alleging that two patients, a 27-year-old woman and a six-year-old girl, fled from HSI while undergoing Covid-19 screening was shared on social media.

A 29-year-old female medical officer attached with HSI’s Covid-19 station of the emergency unit filed the report at 10pm yesterday.

Ayob Khan said initial investigations revealed that the two patients had sought treatment over fears of Covid-19 exposure as they had holidayed in South Korea.

The woman and the girl’s family lodged police reports to deny fleeing HSI after they returned to complete their tests.

“Police advised the public to immediately seek medical assistance and screening for Covid-19 if they display symptoms from the viral infection,” said Ayob Khan.

Malaysia is under an unprecedented restriction of movement order from today until March 31, during which all non-essential activities must be stopped and Malaysians expected to remain home as part of the effort to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country.