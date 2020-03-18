Hannah Yeoh, Azalina slams Rina Harun over temporary suspension of Talian Kasih helpline

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh said the Talian Kasih services should continue to focus on the protection and welfare of targeted groups such as children, the elderly, the disabled and victims of domestic violence. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh has urged the National Security Council (NSC) and the women, family and community development ministry to review the decision for temporarily closing the Talian Kasih helpline.

Yeoh who is the ministry’s former deputy minister was responding to a circular issued by the ministry indicating temporary suspension of Talian Kasih services from March 18 to 31, in conjunction with the movement restricted order announced by the Prime Minister Tan Sri Mihyuddin Yassin on Monday night to battle the spread of Covid-19.

“The Talian Kasih services should continue to focus on the protection and welfare of targeted groups such as children, the elderly, the disabled and victims of domestic violence.

“This also ensures that the 999 or 112 lines are not loaded with other issues and can focus on security issues arising from movement control orders,” said Yeoh in a statement today.

She added that the Talian Kasih helpline must be seen as an essential service because during this time — Covid-19 outbreak — the target group is in the most vulnerable.

“The decision to temporarily close the Talian Kasih would not have been made possible if members of the NSC were once the first female deputy prime minister and the minister of women, family and community development (now composed of all men),” she added.

Meanwhile former law minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said had on a Twitter post said the National Security Council did not give orders for the Talian Kasih helpline service to be suspended.

In her post she attached a snapshot of NSC’s statement which shows that the Talian Kasih helpline was to remain in operation.

“Can YB explain?” she said in her post requesting for the minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun to explain the earlier circular issues which made its rounds on social media.