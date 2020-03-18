Get your messaging right, Anwar tells govt after apparent Covid-19 shutdown ‘confusion’

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim advised the authorities, including the prime minister and his Cabinet members, to examine all aspects of Covid-19 plans that need to be implemented in daily meetings. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today urged the government to be “more responsible” because there are too many contractions in official messages to the public over Putrajaya’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PKR president advised the authorities, including the prime minister and his Cabinet members, to examine all aspects of Covid-19 plans that need to be implemented in daily meetings.

“I must ask the government to be more responsible in the matter, with detailed planning. The contradictions between agencies and ministries must be addressed,” Anwar said in a Facebook Live broadcast.

He said this is especially important during the two-week period of the movement control order to counter the spread of Covid-19 in Malaysia, which started today and lasts until March 31.

Anwar, who is also the Port Dickson MP, then criticised ministers for seemingly “disappearing from the radar” and failing to offer guidance at this critical time, which he said has only fuelled the unease felt by a majority of Malaysians.

“For example, the large numbers of people gathering at police stations concerned about the interstate travel permit, only to be told it was cancelled, then later brought back and given new conditions.

“What about the fate of hundreds of thousands of Malaysian workers in Singapore? That was not thought of. The Transport Ministry and Human Resources Ministry are perceived as being mute on the matter of 300,000 to 400,000 people looking to earn their daily bread,” he said.

Anwar expressed concern over the ability of hospitals and healthcare facilities to handle a further spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country at a time when the government’s advice about practising social distancing doesn’t appear to be getting through to most Malaysians.

“There are some among the rakyat who are not yet convinced that social distancing among one another is crucial in saving themselves, their families, society and the nation,” he said.

The movement control order was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday night, and started today until March 31.

The order will affect all business premises as they will have to shut down, with supermarkets and grocery stores selling daily essentials being exempted. All government and private premises will also be closed during the movement control order, except for essential services such as utilities, telecommunications, transport, banking, health, pharmacies, ports, airports, cleaning and food supplies.

After some initial confusion, new rules under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 have been gazetted, limiting movement to special purposes or essential activities such as buying food or seeking healthcare.

Those seeking to travel from one state to another within the two-week period must obtain police permission before doing so.