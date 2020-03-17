Practise social distancing immediately, Anwar urges all Malaysians

A lady is seen adjusting her masks along Jalan Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur March 16 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — In light of the latest recorded deaths caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged all Malaysians to immediately adopt social distancing.

Anwar said social distancing will create a huge impact if practised consistently with priority placed for protecting children, those who are old and at high risk of getting infected.

“It was reported that there were two deaths recorded by the Ministry of Health (MoH) today in connection with Covid-19.

“I send my condolences to both families. I pray for their perseverance and strength to meet this expectation and in this momentous time,” he said in a statement today.

The MoH had earlier confirmed that Malaysia has recorded two deaths over Covid-19, the first two fatalities in the country.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba reportedly said the first death was of a 60-year-old man who has a history of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

As for the second death, the deceased was a 34-year-old man who had attended a tabligh gathering at a mosque in Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur.

Prior to these deaths being reported, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had yesterday night announced a movement control order to be implemented from midnight tonight to March 31.

This will be the first time the country will go experience a restriction of movement order due to a disease outbreak.

“I also want to urge the people not to panic and calm down. Collaboration and trust in health workers and nurses is very important today.

“For those with symptoms and those who have just returned from abroad, it would be wise to do a Covid-19 screening test immediately,” Anwar added.

It was reported that 120 new cases were recorded today, bringing the new total of positive cases in Malaysia to 673.