Covid-19: Mosque activities in Selangor suspended until April 17

A mosque official reading the Quran while awaiting the time for Asar prayer at the Al-Munawwarah Mosque in Shah Alam , March 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, March 17 — Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has decreed decreed that Friday prayers across the country be suspended until April 17 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Private secretary to the Sultan, Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani in a statement today said congregational prayers and religious lectures at all mosques, surau and prayer premises in Selangor were also ordered to be postponed to the same date.

He said Sultan Sharafuddin ordered that the postponed Friday prayers be replaced with zohor prayers at home (or other locations) while the call of azan was still carried out as usual at every prayer.

However, he said, if the Covid-19 outbreak could be resolved earlier than that date, a new directive would be issued.

“The Sultan is concerned with the well-being of the 6.5 million people residing in Selangor following the Covid-19 outbreak. Due to that, in order to reduce the impact and infection, several precautionary measures have to be taken effective today,” said Mohamad Munir.

“This ruling is also in line with the Movement Control Order announced by the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday,” he said, referring to the actions taken by the government effective March 18 to 31 to prevent the spread of the disease.

Mohamad Munir explained that the move was made by a special meeting held at the order of the Sultan of Selangor including the Selangor Mufti Department, the Selangor Islamic Religious Council, the Selangor Islamic Religious Department and the Selangor Covid-19 Special Committee to look into the threat of the outbreak in the state.

He said the Sultan has also advised the people against attending public gatherings, especially in areas that are known to be exposed to Covid-19.

“His Royal Highness is also calling on all Muslims to pray for each other and to recite Qunut Nazilah after each prayer in order to seek protection from Allah,” he said.

The Sultan, he said, also wanted the people of Selangor to obey directives of the Movement Control Order to prevent the spread of the new Covid-19 and to restore order immediately.

His Royal Highness is hoping that everyone will be patient and give their full cooperation to the government to ensure the safety of the people, said Mohamad Munir. — Bernama