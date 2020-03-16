Tawau Hospital can handle second wave of Covid-19, says state deputy health minister II

Sabah Deputy Health Minister II Aaron Ago Dagang (centre) during a visit to the Tawau Hospital March 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

TAWAU, March 16 — Tawau Hospital is capable of handling the second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak based on the hospital’s early preparations even before Sabah’s first positive case was reported in the district on Thursday, said state Deputy Health Minister II Aaron Ago Dagang.

Aaron said he was satisfied with the preparations made by the hospital and the medical staff in handling the outbreak.

“I have seen the isolation ward and screening area at the Tawau Hospital and I am satisfied (with it),” he told reporters during his visit to the Tawau Hospital here today.

He also visited the hospital’s Covid-19 screening centre and the Tawau Youth Arena hall which is planned to be used as the quarantine centre for Covid-19 patients.

Sabah has recorded 49 Covid-19 positive cases, including eight in Tawau. — Bernama