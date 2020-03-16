Covid-19: Malaysian Bar urges lockdown, asks lawyers to work from home for two weeks

Malaysian Bar president Salim Bashir, who noted the need for a multipronged approach at all levels of society to effectively contain the spread of Covid-19, suggested that lawyers allow their law firm staff to work from home temporarily. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The Malaysian Bar today urged the Malaysian government to impose a lockdown of the country due to the recent spike in confirmed Covid-19 cases, with a total of 386 active cases as of yesterday.

Malaysian Bar president Salim Bashir, who noted the need for a multipronged approach at all levels of society to effectively contain the spread of Covid-19, went on to suggest that lawyers allow their law firm staff to work from home temporarily.

“The Bar Council advises Members of the Bar to consider allowing their employees to work from home for a period of two weeks to minimise the risk of contracting the virus.

“Member firms which are shut down during this period are reminded to inform their respective clients and a clear notice be placed at the firm to indicate how cause papers and other important documents are to be served, and the necessary contact details, if any, provided,” he said in a press statement this afternoon.

The Malaysian Bar also said its president had engaged with the chief justice with the aim of taking steps to protect members of the judiciary, lawyers and the public at large, including by proposing to the judiciary to suspend court proceedings for two weeks except for urgent cases.

“These include the suggestion that the Courts be on lockdown for two weeks, with provisions made for urgent matters to be heard during this period to ensure access to justice is not compromised.

“The chief justice is not prepared for a lockdown of the Courts at this juncture, but nevertheless has indicated that the Courts will issue a Covid-19-related standard operating procedure (“SOP”) later today,” the Malaysian Bar said.

“We take note that the High Court and Subordinate Courts have implemented procedures pertaining to the conduct of case management and mentions in open court, and that all mediation cases be adjourned pending further directions.

“The Bar Council strongly urges the Chief Justice to take proactive measures and consider the Bar Council’s proposal in the interests of all parties on an urgent basis,” it added in the same statement.

