Selangor Bersatu election committee lodges police report on fake identity cards

The logo of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is seen in this file picture taken December 27, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KLANG, March 15 — The Selangor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) election committee has lodged a police report after finding seven individuals using fake identity cards during the voting process at the Pandamaran Bersatu division polls near Klang here today.

Klang Selatan district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the police report was lodged by a representative of the committee.

He said the complainant found that seven individuals had submitted identity cards with fake numbers and names at the Pandamaran Bersatu branch polls this afternoon.

“The case is being investigated under Section 419 KK for impersonation,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, according to party sources, the fake ID cards were detected when the ballot papers were handed out. — Bernama