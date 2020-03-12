Report: Dengkil rep’s urine test negative for drugs

Adhif Syan had initially denied he was arrested at the private drug party raid but later said he was 'at the wrong place and at the wrong time'. — Picture courtesy of Selangor Armada

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Dengkil assemblyman Adhif Syan Abdullah’s urine test samples has returned negative after he was previously detained by the police in a raid at a condominium in Kuala Lumpur in January.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din confirmed the matter to Malaysiakini.

“The result of the urine tests on the assemblyperson and several others are negative.

“Some were (tested) positive but the Attorney General’s Chambers has decided that they will not be charged.

“Hence, all cases are ‘NFA’ (No Further Action),” he reportedly said,

Adhif Syan had initially denied he was arrested at the private drug party raid but later said he was “at the wrong place and at the wrong time”.

The private drug party saw Adhif Syan, who is also the Selangor Bersatu Youth chief, among 17 people, including other Bersatu members and government officers, detained by the police in a raid on January 12.