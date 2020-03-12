New sec-gen Ahmad Maslan grateful for trust placed in him, aims to take Umno to victory in GE15

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan aims to strengthen Umno and lead the party to victory at GE15. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Newly appointed Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan aims to strengthen Umno and lead the party to victory at GE15.

The Pontian MP said he has plenty of experience learning from Umno’s former leaders and will take that experience and apply it to his new role.

“Umno has always been part of my life and I share its struggles.

“I was information chief for seven years. Five under Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the other two were under Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. These were two very special times in my life since former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak appointed me all those years ago,” Ahmad told reporters when met at the lobby of Putra World Trade Centre today.

“My hope is to strengthen Umno and lead us to victory come GE15, and hopefully, the Umno members currently in Cabinet will carry the party’s interests in Parliament.”

Ahmad Maslan said he will start work tomorrow at 9am after a meeting with former secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa who will hand over the reins to him.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, who is now energy and natural resources minister, relinquished his role as information chief and was given a new portfolio.

“I am now in charge of Umno’s academy called Academy Umno,” Shamsul told reporters when met.

“We’re going to have many youngsters, especially 18-year-olds, come GE15 and we need a different approach.

“We will focus on having seminars and talk to share Umno’s vision with the masses and we must find a way to reach out to the youth. So that’s the party’s main priority.”