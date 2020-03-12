Batu Pahat MP quits PKR to back Perikatan

Batu Pahat MP Datuk Rashid Hasnon (centre) said his decision back Perikatan Nasional was made in the interest of his constituents. — Picture by Ben Tan

BATU PAHAT, March 12 — Batu Pahat MP Datuk Rashid Hasnon said he has quit PKR and will be an Independent lawmaker in support of the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) ruling coalition.

He said the decision made was also in the interest of his constituents as he did not wish to see the people of Batu Pahat become victims of political polemics.

“My role as an elected representative is important to ensure that development will continue, especially for Batu Pahat.

“With that, I made the decision to be with the ruling government,” said Rashid during a press conference held outside the Batu Pahat parliamentary service centre in Taman Bukit Pasir here today.

Also present were several of his supporters, including those from PN component parties.

Rashid, who is also the Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker, said his decision to support the new PN government was made in an impartial manner without prejudice.

“As the Deputy Speaker, I am part of the legislative power and not executive.

“My thoughts are more mature and I have been trained to exercise objectively as we have to abide by standing orders,” explained Rashid.

The 60-year-old politician also reminded the people that despite having a new government and coalition, many things can change.

However, he said what is certain is that it does not in any way change the people’s aspiration.

Rashid, who was once as an important political figure during the 14th General Election (GE14) in Johor, has been said to be aligned to former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali camp.

Rashid also touched on recent criticism of him.

He said that it was not easy changing the mindset of everyone after he quit PKR and with the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) bloc declared their support for the PN coalition.

“I am responsible for the people’s interest and not party. I will now work together for the benefit of the people,” said Rashid adding that his past performances as a PKR MP in Batu Pahat and also as the former Penang Deputy Chief Minister I should be taken into consideration.

Earlier today, PKR chief organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad issued a list where 27 PKR members have either been sacked from the party or quit it following the recent political issues which led to a change in government.

He said they included the party’s former deputy president Mohamed Azmin and former vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin who were sacked by the party’s Central Leadership Council on February 24, as well as two other members who were sacked by the council on March 1, and others, through evidence gathered on the social media, video recordings, media announcements and others.

Rashid’s name is at No.6 on the list.



