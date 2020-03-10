Sabah Immigration nabs 114 illegals in Keningau, Sook, Nabawan

The Sabah Immigration Department detained 114 illegal immigrants in an integrated operation in Pekan Keningau, Sook and Nabawan today. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KENINGAU, March 10 — The Sabah Immigration Department detained 114 illegal immigrants in an integrated operation in Pekan Keningau, Sook and Nabawan today.

Its director Datuk Dr Muhamad Sade Mohamad Amin said 371 foreigners were detained in the operation which was also carried out at four factories and after the documentation process, 114 individuals were found to have no valid identification documents.

He said all of them were found guilty under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for entering and living in the country without a passport or valid pass.

“They also have committed an offence under Section 15 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for overstaying after the pass had expired and regulation 39 (b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963, which violates the conditions of the pass,” he told a press conference here, today.

Muhamad Sade said the arrests included 55 men, 15 boys, 34 women and 10 girls.

He said all of them were detained at the temporary detention centre in Kimanis, Papar before being deported to their country of origin.

According to him, during the operation, 14 Form 29 were issued to the employers for allegedly hiring and sheltering illegal immigrants. — Bernama