Ongkili says will to do his best, grateful for opportunity to serve Malaysia

KOTA KINABALU, March 9 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili, who has been appointed as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, said he will do his best in the portfolio of overseeing Sabah and Sarawak affairs.

“It is an opportunity to address and resolve the key perennial concerns, grouses and problems faced and expressed by citizens in Sabah and Sarawak within the ambit of the Malaysian federation, whether in matters of law, policies, security and overall development.

“On behalf of PBS, I express gratitude for the opportunity to serve the country once again as a member of the Federal Cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,” he said in a statement, here.

The Kota Marudu MP was appointed as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) in the new federal cabinet announced today.

He had previously been Minister of Energy, Green Technology and Water (2013-2018). — Bernama