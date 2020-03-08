Perikatan has majority support? Then show your MPs list, Syed Saddiq challenges Annuar

Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has challenged Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa today to reveal the list of MPs who claimed to have supported Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has challenged Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa today to reveal the list of MPs who claimed to have supported Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

“Do Malaysians a favour and just reveal your list of MPs. We have. Can you?” Syed Saddiq, wrote in response to Annuar’s tweet.

This comes after Annuar earlier disputed Syed Saddiq’s assertion that Muhyiddin and Perikatan Nasional had falsely claimed to have the support of all his party’s federal lawmakers, after Pakatan Harapan made public its list of 112 MPs.

Annuar purported that he has seen the complete line-up of MPs that the Bersatu president prepared for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to make the case for his eventual appointment as the prime minister.

Annuar had claimed that Muhyiddin did not claim support from Syed Saddiq, former party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

The Pakatan Harapan coalition had previously insisted that Muhyiddin did not reach the 112-seat minimum needed for a simple majority in Parliament.

The former ruling coalition is waiting for Parliament to reconvene so that it may test the validity of Muhyiddin’s claimed support via a motion of no-confidence.

It had planned to do this at the Parliament meeting initially scheduled for tomorrow, but which has since been postponed to May 18.

Yesterday, the coalition’s leaders continued to dispute Muhyiddin’s support, arguing that he could not count former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and between five and six other Bersatu MPs among those backing him.

Dr Mahathir resigned unexpectedly as the prime minister last month, triggering a political crisis that culminated in Muhyiddin’s appointment as the eighth PM of Malaysia leading the so-called Perikatan Nasional-GPS coalition.