Building swaying: 39 Kampung Datuk Keramat residents face anxious moments

KL Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan (3rd right) surveys the area in Kampung Datuk Keramat March 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Thirty-nine residents of a building in Jalan Kiri 15, Kampung Datuk Keramat here faced anxious moments when the structure cracked and swayed due to soil settlement.

The incident was believed to have occurred as a result of a project to build a pump house and upgrade the drainage system in the area.

Recalling her anxious moments, resident Hasnah Yusof, 59, said, prior to this, the building cracked and swayed since a week ago due to the upgrading works, however, the three-storey, 32-room building, occupied by nearly 40 people, began to tilt and became askew since two days ago.

“Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) immediately ordered us to vacate the building as it was deemed unsafe to occupy,” she said when met at the temporary relief centre at the Al-Akram Mosque Community Hall here today.

Hasnah was among the 21 residents currently housed at the temporary relief centre while the others decided to stay with their relatives.

She said this was the first incident since the building, which belonged to her husband, was built in 1995, adding ‘’Everything was okay prior to this. The cracks occurred since a week ago involving 10 rooms’’.

A resident of a neighbouring house, Zainuri Ahmad, who is also Datuk Keramat Zone Resident Representative Council member, said his house was also affected by the project which began since the Chinese New Year celebration, adding that he had lodged a report with DBKL for further action.

Meanwhile, KL Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said the RM1.4 million pump house and drainage system upgrading project was aimed at solving flash floods in the area.

He added the safety of the occupants of the affected building was not assured as the structure did not have an approved plan, Development Order (DO) and Certificate of Fitness (CF).

“Although the building does not have a CF, we still do our best to help the affected residents by co-operating with all parties, including the Social Welfare Department to provide food and drinks for the victims who are housed at the relief centre,” he said. — Bernama