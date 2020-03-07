Five teachers injured as bus crashes into divider in Bentong

KUANTAN, March 7 ― Five passengers were injured when the bus they were travelling in crashed into a road divider at KM42.6 of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway in Bentong near here yesterday.

Pahang Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Supt Kamarulzaman Jusoh said they were among 38 passengers in the bus which had left Kuala Lumpur for Kelantan.

He said all of them were teachers from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan TTDI Jaya, Shah Alam, Selangor.

“In the 11.50pm incident, the 31-year-old driver was forced to veer the bus towards the left side of the road to slow down the vehicle due to brake failure.

“The bus also hit the left rear side of a trailer before it came to a complete stop,” he said when contacted here today.

Kamarulzaman said the two victims who sustained severe injuries were rushed to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh while those with minor injuries were sent to the Bentong Hospital.

The case was being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he added. ― Bernama