Malaysian arrested in attempt to smuggle cannabis into Singapore

SINGAPORE, March 3 — Singapore authorities have arrested a 24-year-old Malaysian man on suspicion to smuggle six bundles of cannabis into the country yesterday.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said at about 7.15 am, its officers directed an arriving Malaysia-registered car for further checks at Tuas Checkpoint when they noticed the driver was visibly nervous.

During the checks, ICA and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers found the cannabis concealed in various parts of the car.

“The total weight of the cannabis in the six bundles was about 2,353 grammes, estimated to be worth about S$27,000 (RM81,583),” said the agencies said in a statement here.

The cannabis seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 340 abusers for a week.

Cannabis is a Class A controlled drug listed under Singapore’s Misuse of Drugs Act where the consumption, possession, trafficking, import or export of any controlled drugs is an offence under the Act. — Bernama