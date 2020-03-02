Singapore PM Lee confident bilateral relations will continue to thrive and flourish under Muhyiddin

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaking during the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at the UN headquarters in New York September 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 2 — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has expressed his confidence that the bilateral relationship between the republic and Malaysia will continue to thrive and flourish under Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership as Prime Minister.

He said this in his congratulatory letter to Muhyiddin today.

The text of the letter was appended to Bernama.

“Malaysia and Singapore share a deep, long-standing relationship. We are connected by history, geography and close bonds of friendship and kinship. Over the years, Singapore has cooperated with successive Malaysian governments in a wide range of areas, for mutual benefit.

“You would be familiar with many of these projects, from your previous appointments in the Federal Government as well as the Mentri Besar of Johor,” said Lee.

In the letter, Lee reiterated his invitation to Muhyiddin to make an official visit to Singapore, at his earliest convenience.

“There are many areas our two countries can move forward on together, in the current challenging external environment,” he said.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Muhyiddin was sworn in as the 8th Prime Minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Lee ended the letter by saying: “Ho Ching and I send our best wishes for your good health and happiness. We look forward to meeting you and Puan Sri Noorainee again soon.” — Bernama