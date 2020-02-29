PKR sec-gen: 92 MPs back Dr M as PM

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks to reporters during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 24, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Feb 29 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) today confirmed that there are 92 MPs that support Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as their prime minister candidate, said PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Saifuddin said he and other PH leaders had met Dr Mahathir at his house in Ser Kembangan to assure the Interim prime minister of the coalition’s support for him.

“I was at Tun house this morning, representing the party, along with Mat Sabu and Guan Eng for a discussion that has now led to Tun Dr Mahathir returning as the PM candidate that is supported by 92 MPs from PH.

“This is our commitment of 92 MPs, the biggest block, to Tun,” he told reporters when met at the Eastin Hotel here.

Saifuddin was referring to Parti Amanah Negara President Mohamad Sabu and DAP Secretary General Lim Guan Eng, among other PH leaders that had met with Dr Mahathir this morning.

Saifuddin said now, PH is working toward gaining more support from East Malaysia lawmakers in the hope of gaining enough majority and put an end to the political crisis.

Currently the Eastin Hotel is made as the base for PH MPs to rendezvous and have meetings during this tumultuous political period.

Saifuddin said it was important to gather all PH MPs at a single location to keep them updated as the situation “changes by the minute”.

Saifuddin also lamented the fact that the current political crisis had occurred due a betrayal.

This follows after former PKR Deputy President Datuk SSRI Azmin Ali, along with 10 other PKR lawmakers had quit the party and the PH coalition along with Bersatu.