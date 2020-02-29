Bersatu, PAS, Umno and ex-PKR faction leaders arrive at Istana Negara to nominate PM

Several leaders of political parties have arrived at Istana Negara. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — Several leaders of political parties have arrived at Istana Negara after they were summoned by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was the first leader spotted arriving at 10.04am.

Muhyiddin was also accompanied by a huge entourage comprising leaders from other political parties such as Umno, PAS and rogue ex-PKR faction led by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Azmin was the second to enter the palace, followed by Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

It has also been learnt that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is also heading to Istana Negara and is expected to arrive soon.

The purpose of the summoning by His Majesty is believed to be to seek the political leaders’ nominations of MPs to be the next prime minister.

MORE TO COME