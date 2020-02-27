MMA reminds leaders to not forget Covid-19 outbreak in midst of political turmoil

MMA president Dr. N. Ganabaskaran said that the impact of these latest developments on the outbreak should need to be monitored and the country must be well prepared. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Feb 27 — The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) today reminded leaders to prioritise national interest such as dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak as the country face political uncertainty.

Its president Dr N. Ganabaskaran said that the impact of these latest developments on the outbreak should need to be monitored and the country must be well prepared.

“It is regrettable the series of political developments that have unfolded, over the past few days, at a time when our country is faced with an economic slowdown due to the Covid-9 outbreak and other market condition factors.

“It is hoped that national interest be prioritised during this time,” he said in a statement.

Dr Ganabaskaran said that MMA appeals to all parties concerned to put the needs of the country first and works towards ensuring stability.

“We also urge the rakyat to remain united and stand together as Malaysian,” he added.

As of February 24, a total of 22 cases of Covid-19 reported in Malaysia with 15 Chinese nationalities, six Malaysians and one American.

Out of the 22 cases, 14 Chinese nationalities and all six Malaysian were reported to have recovered from the infection.

Following the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the Prime Minister and Bersatu exit from Pakatan Harapan, it has effectively ended the coalition’s hold on power.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has been carrying out interviews with MPs since Tuesday in efforts to find a solution to Malaysia’s current political crisis, which requires a coalition or parties to have a simple majority or at least 112 out of the 222 MPs’ support to form the government.

The political situation remains fluid and it is unknown how long Dr Mahathir will remain as interim prime minister, and whether a coalition with sufficient numbers to form a new government will emerge soon or if fresh elections would have to be called.