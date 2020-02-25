Tabung Haji appoints new faces to strengthen financial and investment portfolio

Lembaga Tabung Haji said Datuk Merina Abu Tahir was appointed as its chief financial officer, effective February 5, Mohamad Damshal Awang Damit as chief investment officer (effective January 20) and Muhammad Fawwaz Aminuddin as general manager of strategic investment (effective February 11). — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Three new faces have been appointed to lead the senior management team of Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) to strengthen its financial and investment portfolio.

TH, in a statement today, said Datuk Merina Abu Tahir was appointed as its chief financial officer, effective February 5, Mohamad Damshal Awang Damit as chief investment officer (effective January 20) and Muhammad Fawwaz Aminuddin as general manager of strategic investment (effective February 11).

Merina is a chartered accountant and a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA), Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (MICPA), Asean Chartered Professional Accountant (Asean CPA), and Institute of Internal Auditors Malaysia (IIAM).

She has 30 years of working experience, locally and internationally; in multinationals, financial institutions and audit practice; as well as has extensive experience in general management, finance, business development, and internal and external auditing.

Besides being an MIA Council member from December 2016 to November 2019, she was also the ex-Chair of ACCA Malaysia Advisory Committee, the statement said.

Mohamad Damshal holds an MBA from the University of Toledo, Ohio and is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Before joining TH, Mohamad Damshal was head of equity and fixed income investments at the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) Malaysia.

He has over 26 years of working experience in domestic and foreign investment management, as well credit analysis and risk control, and has served as chief executive officer of an investment services company.

Previously, he served TH from 1999 to 2003 in the corporate planning department and led its fixed income investment portfolio management.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Fawwaz is a dual charter-holder of both the CFA and Chartered Accountant (ACA) by The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

He has an extensive experience in investment strategy management with specialisation in strategic planning, organisational development, transaction structuring, corporate finance, project management, investment evaluation, and business development.

“He has also served as an auditor at Deloitte United Kingdom before joining PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Malaysia as a corporate finance consultant,” the statement said, adding that before joining TH, Muhammad Fawwaz was general manager of UMW Group and a top management executive of several companies in the Middle East. — Bernama