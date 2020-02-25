Sabah police chief assures law and order in state under control

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 25 — Sabah police commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass today said that the political turmoil in Putrajaya and the rest of the country has not affected Sabah.

Zaini said that it was business as usual in every aspect, and assured the public there was nothing to worry about.

“From our observation and reports, everything is calm and as usual. There is nothing for the public to worry about,” he said when speaking to reporters after a courtesy call with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

“I guarantee the people that their safety is under control,” he said.

It was also business as usual for Shafie, who continued to receive courtesy visits from numerous Cabinet members including Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew, who is also Pakatan Harapan’s state chairman, putting rumours of him meeting four other party leaders to rest.

After her meeting with the Parti Warisan Sabah leader, Liew declined to speak to the media but nodded when asked if she would be flying to Kuala Lumpur to meet with the Agong.

The chief minister was scheduled to meet other people in his office, without plans to fly to the federal capital as of today.

Yesterday, Shafie reiterated his support for Tun Dr Mahathir as prime minister as the latter resigned and was later reinstated as interim prime minister.

Shafie’s Warisan leads the Sabah government along with its allies from Pakatan Harapan’s PKR and DAP as well as local party United Progressive People of Kinabalu Organisation (Upko).

He told reporters yesterday that the state government remains intact as they enjoy a good working relationship with the federal government and would continue to endeavour to work with the government of the day.



