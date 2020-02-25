Perak Customs seize contraband cigarettes and alcohol worth over RM2m in two separate raids

Perak Customs director Mohamad Sarpin poses with seized contraband cigarettes and alcohol worth over RM2 million during a press conference in Ipoh February 25, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 25 — The Perak Royal Malaysian Customs Department seized contraband cigarettes worth RM2 million from a house in Sitiawan.

State Customs director Mohamad Sarpin said that the department raided the house at around 11.50am on February 12 following a tip-off from the member of the public.

“No individuals were found at the house during the inspection and we decided to seize the cigarettes,” he told a press conference at the State Customs headquarters here.

Mohamad said the department is still trying to identify the individuals who are responsible for smuggling these cigarettes.

“We are also investigating whether the house owner is involved in this matter. No arrest has been made so far,” he added.

He said that the cigarettes were believed to be smuggled from Indonesia to be distributed to locals in the northern states.

Separately, Mohamad also said that the Customs Department confiscated 6,888 cans and 1,740 bottles of alcohol worth about RM125,000 in Cheras, Selangor on February 20.

Mohamad said the alcohol was found inside a house and a lorry parked next to it.

“The alcohol is believed to be smuggled from India. No individuals were spotted at the premise when we conducted the raid,” he said.