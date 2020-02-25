Amirudin meets Selangor Sultan

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah attends the 14th opening ceremony for the second term of Selangor State Assembly in Shah Alam March 18, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today has been granted an audience with the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah at the Istana Bukit Kayangan, here, believed to be linked to the latest developments in the country’s political landscape.

Amirudin’s official vehicle was seen entering the palace ground around 9am.

Also seen at the palace ground to have an audience with Sultan Sharafuddin were Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman Ir Izham Hashim.

Two hours later, Amirudin, Gobind and Izham were seen leaving the palace ground in their respective vehicles.

However, Selangor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman, who is also state Culture, Tourism, Malay Civilisation and Heritage Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari was not sighted at the palace ground.

Meanwhile, Izham, when asked by reporters while leaving the palace, said the Selangor government's administration was still stable and Amirudin was expected to issue a statement on the current political developments today.

It is also understood that Amirudin is expected to hold a meeting with all Selangor state assemblymen from Pakatan Harapan (PH) at his official residence today.

Selangor has 56 state seats, namely, 21 seats controlled by PKR, followed by DAP (16), Amanah (8), Bersatu (5), Barisan Nasional (5) and PAS (1). — Bernama