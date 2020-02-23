PKR Youth leaders claim ‘individuals’ using party disciplinary board to quell rivals

The six PKR youth leaders are responding to a show-cause letter served to several figures from Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s (pic) faction. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Six PKR Youth leaders have accused the party’s disciplinary board of selective prosecution in response to a show-cause letter served to several figures from Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction.

Members of the party’s Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) Federal Territories division issued a joint statement today condemning the disciplinary action, calling the decision cowardly and the board a tool for certain “individuals or factions” to oppress rivals.

“The PKR disciplinary board’s action in issuing show-cause letters to several leaders from the AMK central leadership should be condemned,” the six said.

“This is because the allegation that those given the letter had sparked the altercation at the 2019 PKR Congress is unreasonable because it is generally known who started it first,” the statement added.

The six AMK leaders are Mohd Alias Ahmad from Lembah Pantai; Mohamad Anwar from Bandar Tun Razak; Adi Ikmal Isa from Putrajaya; Lew Chee Keong from Batu; Adham Zahyn from Kepong; and Surendran from Bukit Bintang.

All bar Lew are Youth chiefs in their respective divisions. Lew is a deputy Batu AMK chief.

The PKR disciplinary board on February 20 handed show-cause letters to several AMK leaders to reprimand them for their action at the fractious PKR congress last December, during which Azmin and his faction staged a walkout.

Azmin later attended a separate gathering where he and others launched into tirades against PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. The public clawing between the two has since stopped, suggesting a ceasefire.

But the fragile peace could soon erupt once more after key leaders from the Azmin faction were summoned to face the party’s disciplinary board.

Among the AMK leaders given the letter were the the party’s deputy Youth chief, Muhammad Hilman Idham, and former Youth chief Dr Afif Bahardin, both known to be ardent Azmin supporters.

The AMK FT division suggested the disciplinary board had targeted these leaders because of their allegiance.

“We... reject vehemently the cowardly act of the disciplinary board which has become a tool for individual political interests,” the six said.

“No special treatment should be accorded to any individuals or faction that it can be used to oppress other members in the name of rules.”

Members of the disciplinary board recently denied the allegation of bias.