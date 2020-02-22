PKR sec-gen: Pakatan EGM discussed amendments to constitution for posts of Wanita, Youth chief

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said under the existing PH constitutiion, there was no provision for the two posts. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

DENGKIL, Feb 22 ― Pakatan Harapan (PH) also held its extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) in conjunction with the PH Presidential Council meeting yesterday and discussed, among others, amendments to its constitution to make way for the post of PH Youth Chief and PH Wanita Chief.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said under the existing PH constitutiion, there was no provision for the two posts.

He said at the (EGM) meeting, the PH constitution was amended by inserting clause 8.3.9 that will allow the PH Presidential Council to appoint a PH Youth chief and a PH Wanita Chief from among the Youth and wanita chiefs of component parties recommended by the two wings.

“Many are not aware that we (PH) are registered with the ROS (Registrar of Societies) and last night we had a smooth EGM. This is a matter between us (PH) and the ROS, so we retained the leadership and approved the financial statement,” he told the media here, today.

Earlier, Saifuddin Nasution, who is also Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, opened the Pasar Raya Desa Segar at Southville City, Bangi Selatan here.

He said the government welcomed the opening of such a retail business as it is in line with the ministry's aim to produce more small and medium-sized entrepreneurs and retailers.

“The ministry will continue to assist local entrepreneurs and retailers in marketing and expanding their products and services to enable them to produce products that are on par with foreign products,” he added. ― Bernama