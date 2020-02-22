PAS backs down from confidence vote for Dr M, says ‘can look forward to political stability’

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said it was no longer relevant to push for such a motion because the ruling coalition’s decision yesterday “can effectively stop undemocratic attempts to unseat a sitting premier”. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The Opposition PAS has decided to drop its plan to table a vote of confidence for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad after the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council voiced unreserved confidence in the prime minister’s undated transition plan.

The Islamist party’s secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said it was no longer relevant to push for such a motion because the ruling coalition’s decision yesterday “can effectively stop undemocratic attempts to unseat a sitting premier”.

“It is no longer relevant to push for the proposed motion because the prime minister can now focus on the implementation of policies and reviving the economy without undue politically motivated interference,” he was quoted by The Star as saying today.

The Kota Baru MP was asked to comment on the PH presidential council’s unanimous decision to stop pressing Dr Mahathir for a time frame on handing power to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“When we proposed to push for the vote of confidence, our intention was not to take over the government. Now that the democratically appointed prime minister is generally accepted, we can look forward to political stability.

“They can now focus on discharging their duties and responsibilities without looming uncertainties and confusion. They should focus on reviving the economy,” Takiyuddin was quoted saying.

He added that PAS will remain as a “constructive Opposition” and focus on checks and balances.

Takiyuddin said that PAS reserved the right to change its stand if the situation warranted it.

“All we want is political stability,” he was quoted saying.