EPF: We won’t compromise on contributors’ rights in PLUS restructuring

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) today assured contributors that their interest will not be compromised in the restructuring of Plus Malaysia Bhd.

“The good news is talks are underway, positive direction happening, we should be looking at the final resolution, not resolution but the finalisation. Very soon, will it impact contribution?

“So as I mentioned, whatever the decision we agreed to, we will ensure the rights of EPF members will be maintained at all times, we will not compromise on that,” Chief EPF Officer Alizakri Alias said in an interview with TV3 today.

For the record, the government has agreed to restructure Plus Malaysia Bhd with a reduced toll rate of 18 per cent. Khazanah Nasional owns 51 per cent of Plus while EPF has a 49 per cent stake. — Bernama