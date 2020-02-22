Call to extend AP to cooperatives sector

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 22 — The government should extend the issuance of the import licence for foreign vehicles or approved permit (AP) to cooperatives, which will be an economic opportunity for the sector, according to a stakeholder here.

Koperasi Profesional Putrajaya Bhd (Koprojaya) chairman Mohd Arif Adenan made the call in regard to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s announcement yesterday that the AP will be maintained in the National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP 2020).

“So we hope the government will review the issuance of AP and also offer it to cooperatives,” he told the media after the opening of Koprojaya’s 2019/2020 AGM officiated by Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali today.

Mohd Arif said Koprojaya has assets and finances of around RM14 million and if given the AP, is capable of running the business albeit with the expertise of the cooperative’s members.

He said Koprojaya has a membership of about 2,000 comprising young civil servants with a bachelor’s degree and above.

Meanwhile, he said Koprojaya plans to open a necessity goods distribution centre in Putrajaya later this year, to cater to residents in the area.

“Koprojaya intends to make Putrajaya an example in the implementation of government policies such as a well-operated fair price hub that could then be expanded to other places,” he said.

He said the distribution centre would be operated online where customers could order essential items and opt to pick them up at the appointed time or use a direct delivery service. — Bernama