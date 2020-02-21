Bersatu Youths rally in Putrajaya in support of Dr M as Pakatan leaders meet to discuss possible transition

Some 100 Selangor Bersatu Youths gathered from 8pm to show support for their party chairman and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad ahead of a much-touted discussion on Pakatan Harapan’s succession plan. — Picture by Radzi Razak

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 21 — Roughly 100 Bersatu Youth from Selangor gathered in front of the Perdana Leadership Foundation this evening to show their support for party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The 94-year-old who is also prime minister has been under pressure in recent months to vacate his post and hand over the reins to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the power transition issue is expected to be raised again in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council meeting here tonight, which also marks the first meeting for 2020.

Led by National Bersatu Youth executive council member Mohd Fahim Mohd Farid, the youths chanted “Hidup Tun!” and “Kekalkan Tun!” as the PH presidential council members arrived.

“We supported Tun as the PM. He said that he will resign after Apec, then wait until after Apec-lah.

“Don’t ever pressure him to resign before that,” Fahmi told reporters here, alluding to calls from Anwar’s supporters who have been urging Dr Mahathir to either step down from office by May or at the very least, give a definite date for his handover after the Asia Pasific Economic Cooperation Summit in November,.

The youths dispersed about 9.10pm, after singing the Bersatu Youth anthem.

The council meeting, scheduled to start at 8.30pm is expected to discuss Malaysia’s economic challenges and how the coalition can maintain public support for the next large-scale election, besides the succession plan.

Public confidence in PH seems to be eroding by the day following its sweeping victory at GE14 two years ago.

PH will also be facing its next major electoral test in Sarawak where state polls are due next year.